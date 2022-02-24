ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix

Habit Change Is Hard, Keep It Mindfully Simple

By Reviewed by Lybi Ma
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't need to focus on forever when faced with a habit change setback, just the next four "turns." Once your intentions are clear, building the meta-habit of taking small steps toward your intention helps you get back on track. Humans overthink the change process. Discipline is doing without...

www.psychologytoday.com

#Mindfulness#Healthy Habits
