Sturgeon Bay, WI

Body recovered from burned bar in Sturgeon Bay

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Sturgeon Bay police say the body of a male has been recovered from the rubble of a bar fire and that search crews are still looking for another individual who remains missing.

In a statement Thursday, Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman says crews began removing sections of a south wall at Butch’s Bar on Wednesday and recovered the body.

The remains were taken to Madison for identification. The state fire marshal and local police and firefighters are working on a plan to safety enter other areas of the burned structure to thoroughly search for a second tenant who is unaccounted for.

Nine rooms above the bar were occupied by renters.

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

