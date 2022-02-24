Report: Bengals season tickets not sold out for 2022

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of AFC North franchises are experiencing an interesting final full week of February as it pertains to season tickets.

The Cleveland Browns confirmed Wednesday they are raising ticket prices for the 2022 campaign after they were arguably the most disappointing team of the 2021 season, a side that began August with dreams of appearing in the Super Bowl but then ended Week 18 below .500 and outside of the playoff picture. Meanwhile, the rival Cincinnati Bengals claimed the division title and ultimately booked a trip to Super Bowl LVI, where they fell to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

One would think "Bengals Fever" would be at an all-time high among local fans, but Scott Springer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports the club has not yet sold all season tickets for 2022. Springer adds the Bengals are one of 13 NFL teams that currently don't have a season-ticket waiting list.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that "it's still early" into the Bengals' offseason portion of the calendar and that some may delay until the spring or summer months before deciding to become first-time season-ticket holders. It's possible, though, that pockets of skeptical fans are waiting to see if the Bengals will reverse course and offer veteran stars noteworthy financial guarantees to improve a conference-championship roster when the new league year opens next month.