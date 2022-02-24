ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-Amino-1-Pentanol Market Size Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

 1 day ago

5-Amino-1-Pentanol Market size is forecast to reach US$1.6 billion by 2026, and is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026. 5-Amino-1-Pentanolis a soluble white crystal that must be stored in a tight container and placed in a cool, dry place. 5-Amino-1-pentanol is a promising substance as a corrosion Inhibitor. Amino-functional...

ECONOMY

