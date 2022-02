Under Armour’s stock plunged 12.5% Friday on supply-chain fears even as the Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand reported record sales and earnings. Under Armour sales soared 27% to $5.7 billion in 2021, with the company saying both consumer demand and brand strength were on an upswing despite disruptions from the pandemic. Sales and earnings for the crucial fourth quarter also beat Wall ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 DAYS AGO