Inspired Deer Valley comeback falls short

TUCSON - Deer Valley rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half, cutting Tucson Salpointe Catholic’s lead to five points twice in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks could not get closer in a 60-53 loss Tuesday night in a 4A state semifinal game in Tucson.

Salpointe (26-2), the No. 1 seed at 26-2, will play No. 6 Mesquite in the championship game at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Mesquite upset No. 2 St. Mary’s 74-73 in the other semifinal game Tuesday.

Deer Valley ends its season 22-6 in Jed Dunn’s 14th season as head coach.

"I told them at halftime I didn’t care if we won the game, but what I do care about is if they compete - I can’t be around kids who don’t compete. I’m the youngest of nine and my pops didn’t mess around when it came to working and competing," Dunn stated in a Twitter interview Thursday. "I was proud of our fight after we got down 20 in the third and cut it to 5 mid-fourth. We actually had a chance to win in my opinion if one or two possessions would have gone our way at either end."

The Skyhawks, whose four-game winning streak was snapped, allowed Salpointe to score the first six points of the second half and build a 40-20 lead before they started to chip away at the deficit.

A 3-point play by junior wing Eric Perkins, who finished with 14 points, cut the lead to 46-36 with 1:15 remaining in the third quarter. Deer Valley came to within 54-49 with 3:33 left on junior guard Jayden Sleeper's drive to the basket.

The Skyhawks had an opportunity to cut into the lead with the ball, but a turnover, thwarted that attempt. Salpointe’s parade to the free-throw line followed and the Lancers managed to make most of their attempts to pull away.

The Lancers attempted 14 free throws in the fourth quarter and made nine of them. That was enough for Salpointe to maintain its lead down the stretch holding at least a two-possession lead.

“I think we played solid but that fourth quarter it got a little too close at the end,” said Salpointe junior Canyon Torres, who had 13 of his 15 points I the first half. “We didn’t really make it work with our free throws, which was an emphasis in the last two practices, but this next week that’s all we’re going to be doing to get ready for state.”

Deer Valley did not take advantage of Salpointe’s five missed free throws in the fourth quarter, going into a cold spell. The Skyhawks were scoreless for almost three minutes as Salpointe built its lead to 59-49 heading into the last minute of the game.

Senior forward Semajay James scored seven of his nine points in the second half and Sleeper accounted for seven points in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Deer Valley’s surge in the second half. Perkins had 10 points by halftime but made only one shot in the second half and did not score in the fourth quarter.

Deer Valley spent most of the game trying to catch up to Salpointe. The Lancers led 15-6 early before Perkins sparked a 10-0 rally that put Deer Valley ahead 16-15 with 7:15 left in the half.

That’s when Torres came alive with eight points that propelled the Lancers to outscore the Skyhawks 19-4 before the end of the second quarter.

Torres’ 13 points in the first half combined with eight from Dillan Baker enabled Salpointe to lead 34-20 at halftime.

“Canyon stepped up huge tonight,” said Salpointe coach Eric Castillo, in his first year leading the program after serving as an assistant for 17 years with the Lancers. “That second quarter was like ‘The Canyon Quarter.’ It was amazing. He got a bunch of backdoor cuts and layups.”

Baker, who also attacked the basket in that pivotal 19-4 surge, finished with 16 points to lead the Lancers.

"Their pace offensively impacted us early and defensively they made things tough, but equally affected was our lack of desire to compete - we settled for low-percentage shots and gave them multiple shot possessions - that’s a losing combination," Dunn stated.

Deer Valley loses James and Jojo Montgomery, both of whom are forwards plus guard Greg Giles - who Dunn has praised as his top defensive player all season.

But juniors Perkins, Jayden Cameron, Rudy Gonzales and Sleeper provide a good nucleus of returners for Dunn next season.

"I feel like we have a bright future for sure. It’s hard to play for me in my opinion. I say that because young kids prioritize things that I don’t prioritize in the game of basketball," Dunn stated. "With that being said we have some really talented and skilled juniors coming back that need to develop defensively and we have a talented eighth grade group coming in. Deer Valley has been so good to me and my family the past 14 years and I have no plans on leaving anytime soon."

The Skyhawks improved from a 1-3 start in its preseason tournament, winning 17 consecutive games. They went 4-3 since Jan. 27.

Dunn said he grew up in Akron, Ohio around kids who can’t play sports due to disabilities or a lack of resources. His main goal is for his players to be thankful and mindful of how blessed they are and to know how important it is to be about others over themselves.

And on that front the Skyhawks enjoyed some major wins again this season.

"I’m proud of my team! We volunteered during the season with the special needs basketball camp at CCV, they volunteered at my winter basketball camps and we helped landscape an old church near our school," Dunn stated.

Javier Morales is the Editor of All Sports Tucon. Read he and his team's coverage of Tucson youth and high school sports, and the University of Arizona athletics here .

Richard Smith contributed to this story.