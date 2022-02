The next upcoming promotion in FIFA 22 has reportedly been leaked, and for one of the first time in Ultimate Team, we will apparently have a promo based on all Silver cards. The Silver Stars promotion has been leaked over the past few days by leakers, including well known FUT leaker FUTSheriff and others, and many of the promo's players have also been revealed in leaks. Some of the cards will be Silver versions of some of the top players in the world, including a rumored Kevin De Bruyne Silver Stars SBC.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO