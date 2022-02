Today it was announced that the anticipated Champion vs Champion Winner Takes All match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will occur on Day 2 of WrestleMania, and it will unify the WWE and Universal Championships. WWE threw in another wrinkle though in their advertising for the match when they called it the Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time, and like the Greatest Match Ever, it has become a permanent part of the match's tagline. As you can imagine, wrestling fans were quick to chime in about the moniker, and many are calling out the match for not fulfilling that lofty title.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO