Waterloo, IA

Southeast Polk bowlers compete at state tournament

By Megan Teske
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
The bowling season has finished up for the Southeast Polk girls and boys teams, but not before the Rams sent a few bowlers to compete at the state meet in Waterloo.

The Southeast Polk bowling team had three bowlers compete at state Feb. 23. Junior Katelynn Edmundson on the girls’ team and juniors Jacob Bianchi and Jordan Killmer on the boys’ side competed individually.

Killmer had a solid day for the Rams, as he finished fourth overall at state as a six seed. He started out facing Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Carson Musil in the first round, winning 225-202 to move on to round two. There, Killmer found Jefferson’s Aiden Mitts, who defeated Killmer 227-190 to send him to the third-place match. Killmer lost in that match 245-163 to Iowa City West’s Stirlen Roberson to come in fourth.

Edmundson finished her day with a total score of 511. She bowled a 171, 204 and 136 to finish her season. She did not advance to bracket play.

Girls basketball season ends

The Southeast Polk girls basketball team saw its season come to an end Feb. 23 when the Rams fell to Waterloo West in the regional championships.

The Wahawks defeated Southeast Polk 75-52 to earn a trip to the state tournament.

Waterloo West got a handle on things early on, going up 35-23 at halftime and extending its lead to 57-31 by the end of the third to put the game away.

Boys basketball moves on

The Southeast Polk boys basketball team began postseason play Feb. 21 when the Rams took on Ottumwa in the first round of playoffs. The Rams defeated the Bulldogs 57-38 to move on to the substate semifinals.

Southeast Polk had control from the start, going up 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and extending the lead to 40-21 by the end of the third quarter.

Southeast Polk outrebounded the Bulldogs in the game 39-14, including 17-3 on the offensive boards.

Leading the Rams in the game was the duo of junior Riley Edwards and sophomore Jaxen Barton.

Edwards led the team in both points and rebounds, as he put up 15 points for the Rams and dished out six assists. Edwards also had four rebounds, second highest on the team, and a steal.

Barton followed in the points category by scoring 10 for Southeast Polk. He also had a double double in the game as he led in rebounds, bringing down 16 boards, including seven offensive boards.

Junior Lincoln Cantrall also had a good game for the Rams, rounding out the top three scorers with nine points. Cantrall also brought down four rebounds for Southeast Polk and had a block.

The Rams will next compete in the second round of playoffs against Waukee Northwest at 7 p.m. Friday at Northwest High School.

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

