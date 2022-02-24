Ukrainian Catholics: 'Who can help us?'

NORTH PORT — Lyuba Stelmach poured a tray of peeled potatoes into a large pot in the kitchen at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church hall on Thursday morning.

The head of the kitchen stayed busy, but her mind was focused on something else — her two sons who are officers in the Ukraine army.

“I am so angry,” she said.

She spoke about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday night.

“He’s a sick man. He just tells lies after lies after lies,” she said.

Stelmach has two nieces in Ukraine who are 5 and 8 years old.

“They are scared … they are on their knees praying for peace. They are asking God for help, because who can help us?”

Stelmach’s 86-year-old mother also lives in Ukraine.

“All my family is there,” she said. “We were so happy after the Cold War ended, and now this.… Putin is a gangster. We don’t understand why he is doing this. We want to be friends with Russia, but we also want our independence.”

She hasn’t been able to communicate with her sons because she’s afraid the Russians will listen to the call and that could put her family in danger.

Parishioners have been holding special prayer events twice a week since January. The kitchen staff planned to take a short break on Thursday to light candles and pray.

Daria Bahan, a seasonal resident from Canada, was preparing sauerkraut perogi Thursday morning to prepare for the Friday made-from-scratch food sale.

She has a 73-year-old brother in Ukraine, along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

“This is very bad. What can he do now in Ukraine at his age?” Bahan said. “I fear for his safety.”

Bahan moved to Canada in 1996 to attend college.

“I worked very hard to support my children so they could have a good life,” she said. “Ukrainians are hard-working, peaceful people. I thank America for allowing us to come to Florida to enjoy my old age and be a snowbird. I just pray that there will be peace in Ukraine and they can come here, too.”

Bahan said she was listening to a radio station in Ukraine over the internet early Thursday.

“They were saying to keep calm and don’t panic and that Russia is sharing fake news. I am praying for the whole world to help us.”