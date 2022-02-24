Galapagos GAAP EPS of -€1.58, revenue of €484.85M

Cinema giant Cinemark Holdings reported a swing to a profit in the fourth quarter, marking its first profitable quarter since the start of the coronavirus pandemic despite the omicron variant having caused renewed headaches for businesses. The company on Friday also touted “significant advances in pandemic recovery.” The company, led by CEO Sean Gamble who succeeded Mark Zoradi on Jan. 1, posted a quarterly profit of $5.7 million. That compared with a loss of $239.3 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the latest three months swung to $139.4 million, compared...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO