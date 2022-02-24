ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galapagos GAAP EPS of -€1.58, revenue of €484.85M

By Meghavi Singh
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Galapagos press release (NASDAQ:GLPG): FY GAAP EPS of -€1.58. Revenue of €484.85M (+1.4% Y/Y). Cash and...

Seeking Alpha

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.60 (-272.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.78M (-96.5% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue...
Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Hits 22M Paying Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 5 Percent

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, said Thursday that it reached 22 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end of 2021, up from 20 million as of Sept. 30. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall had in his earnings preview forecast a streaming subscriber gain of 2 million in the final quarter of 2021, with the company’s results being in line with that.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia Stripped of Champions League Final After Ukraine InvasionDavid Zaslav: Warner Bros. Discovery Won't Try to "Win the Spending War" In StreamingStudio Profit Report: Disney Dives as Sony...
Acadia Healthcare Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+36.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $587.8M (+8.6% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, ACHC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
Castle Biosciences Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.48 (-108.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.15M (+39.6% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue...
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Posts First Profitable Quarter Since Onset of COVID, Touts “Significant Advances in Pandemic Recovery”

Cinema giant Cinemark Holdings reported a swing to a profit in the fourth quarter, marking its first profitable quarter since the start of the coronavirus pandemic despite the omicron variant having caused renewed headaches for businesses. The company on Friday also touted “significant advances in pandemic recovery.” The company, led by CEO Sean Gamble who succeeded Mark Zoradi on Jan. 1, posted a quarterly profit of $5.7 million. That compared with a loss of $239.3 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the latest three months swung to $139.4 million, compared...
Allot Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line, revenue of $41M beats by $0.3M; issues FY22 guidance

Allot press release (NASDAQ:ALLT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line. Revenue of $41M (+4.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.3M. Financial Outlook 2022: Revenues to be between $147-153 million vs. consensus of $151.94M; December 2022 total ARR including SECaaS ARR and Support & Maintenance ARR to be between $61-$73 million, representing more than 40% year-over-year growth versus 2021 at the midpoint; December 2022 SECaaS ARR* to be between $20-$30 million; Recurring security revenue to be between $10-$15 million.
Atomera GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02, revenue of $0M

Atomera press release (NASDAQ:ATOM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02. Adj. EBITDA was a loss of -$3.4M compared to an adj. EBITDA loss of -$3M in year ago quarter. The company had $28.7M in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $37.M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Arkema S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of €11.88, revenue of €9.52B

Arkema S.A. press release (OTCPK:ARKAY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of €11.88. Revenue of €9.52B (+20.8% Y/Y). EBITDA at historic high of €1,727M, up by 46.1% compared with 2020, and EBITDA margin at 18.1%. Recurring cash flow stable at €756 million (€762 million in 2020) and net debt down...
