ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Realistic Aaron Rodgers Trade Offers That Should Be on the Table Right Now

By Gary Davenport
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

At this point in the 2022 offseason, the dominant storyline around the NFL is the possibility that big-name quarterbacks such as Houston's Deshaun Watson, Seattle's Russell Wilson and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers could change teams. None would send bigger shock waves across the National Football League than a megadeal...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ $50,000,000 demand from Packers this offseason

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his playing future has the capability to change the entire landscape of the NFL, as well as the 2022 prospects of his franchise. The stakes are highest for the Packers, who have been on the brink of the Super Bowl the last few years but just haven’t been able to make it over the hump. And that’s with Rodgers on the roster. The front office- and the fans- don’t want to imagine what life would be like without the star quarterback. That’s why the Packers agreed to at least one of Rodgers’ requests when they re-hired his former quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. Now, Green Bay may have to answer another demand, as reported by The Rich Eisen Show.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings RB Has Suggestion for Aaron Rodgers

Dalvin Cook is close to a sure-thing for returning to the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, but his NFC North counterpart Aaron Rodgers is not. The NFL is on RodgersWatch – for a second time in as many years – as the eventual Hall of Fame quarterback decides his future. Rodgers and the Packers have not reached a Super Bowl in 11 years, even though the QB1 is a Top 3 passer each season. So, Rodgers on the Packers is stale, at least in terms of never reaching the Super Bowl after winning one in 2010.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Dianna Russini
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Says Aaron Rodgers Has Inflated Trade Value

Colin Cowherd: “Aaron Rodgers is no longer an ascending quarterback for the Packers… If you asked Matt Stafford or Russell Wilson where they would want Aaron Rodgers to go I think they’d say ‘STAY IN GREEN BAY!’ So many people in the media are saying ‘I’D GIVE UP SO MANY PICKS FOR AARON!’ I don’t think he’s an ascending player. There is absolutely no proof, in his last 16 playoff games he’s 7-9, many of those at home as a favorite. There is no proof that his best football is in the playoffs anymore. There is absolute, verifiable proof that Matt Stafford is a great second-half quarterback, a great playoff quarterback when surrounded by reasonable talent, and was easily the best fourth quarter quarterback in the league last year. There was PROOF that Elway was, that Brady was. There’s no proof with Aaron, he’s had one long playoff run. There are so many quarterbacks who are ‘ascending’ – Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert…Aaron is not an ascending player, they’re in cap hell, they don’t have an owner, and they don’t have a dynamic #2 receiver, which is essential. Green Bay has peaked and I think if you asked Aaron’s contemporaries and rivals, they’d rather have him stay in Green Bay.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
FanSided

Packers fan favorite destroys Greg Jennings for Aaron Rodgers take

Former Packers fan favorite John Kuhn defended Aaron Rodgers after Greg Jennings called him out for reported contract demands. Reports earlier in the week suggested that Rodgers wanted to become the highest-paid player in the NFL, perhaps making as much as $50 million per year. Those numbers, as it turns out, were false per Rodgers himself.
NFL
NBC Washington

Report: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Decision Coming Soon

Report: Aaron Rodgers decision coming soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The end to the Aaron Rodgers saga could be coming soon. According to Dianna Russini, the star quarterback will tell the Packers what he’s decided to do with his future, soon. Teams that have been linked to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Packers#Eagles#American Football#Espn#Instagram
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Daniel Jones' 5th-Year Contract Option Likely Won't Be Picked Up

Daniel Jones has looked like anything but a surefire franchise quarterback during his first three seasons in the NFL, and the New York Giants will reportedly let the 2022 campaign play out before making a decision on 2023. Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the NFC East team is increasingly unlikely...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Christian Watson NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for North Dakota State WR

— Very good height and built solidly for the position. — Flashes understanding of route concepts and polish with his route running. Consistently gets his depth and will stay friendly to the quarterback after his route breaks. — Good hands. Will snatch throws away from his body. — Has build...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Building the Perfect College Football Offense in 2022

College football lost a ton of stars from an exciting 2021 season, but there is plenty of top-tier talent leading the charge into next year. Among those are some of the biggest offensive stars in the sport. So, what would an unbeatable all-star team look like? There are several guys...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Former Steelers RB Eric Wilkerson Charged with Aggravated Murder in Fatal Stabbing

A warrant is out for the arrest of former NFL running back Eric Wilkerson, who is charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. "According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday," Jen Steer of the Associated Press reported. "Wilkerson followed Weems into a bathroom and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said."
CLEVELAND, OH
Washington Post

Top of draft, trade talks and Aaron Rodgers’s future all on table as NFL scouting combine opens

The NFL is set to stage one of the more interesting scouting combines this week in Indianapolis. There was no in-person combine in 2021 because of coronavirus concerns, and the league initially wanted to create a “bubble” environment this year to protect prospects and team and NFL officials. Agents complained and threatened to hold their players out of workouts, and the league backed down and eased restrictions.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Green Bay Packers Just Made Another Big Salary Cap Move

The Green Bay Packers have already made a few salary cap moves this week, and they’re not done yet. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. That’ll certainly help the Packers get closer to the salary cap for the 2022 season.
NFL
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals, QB on Same Page After Reports of Immaturity

It appears Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are not headed for a divorce after all. The quarterback is reportedly on the same page with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater, and "everything is copacetic" between the two sides. Slater adds that Murray and the Cardinals are working on either exercising his fifth-year option or locking him up to a long-term deal.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy