Sangamo Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.09, revenue of $28M beats by $0.64M

Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK/A, BRK/B) fourth-quarter 13F was filed on February 14. This filing gives us a quarterly opportunity to observe what two of the greatest investors and their team are doing within Berkshire’s publicly traded equity portfolio. Berkshire has a large stable of wholly-owned entities, so this is just a slice of their investments. Berkshire’s fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on February 26 will provide more information about the operating companies.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO