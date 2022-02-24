ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamo Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.09, revenue of $28M beats by $0.64M

By Meghavi Singh
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sangamo Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:SGMO): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $28M (+8.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.64M....

