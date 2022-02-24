ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personalis GAAP EPS of -$0.45 beats by $0.05, revenue of $20.68M in-line

Personalis press release (NASDAQ:PSNL): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.45 beats by $0.05. Revenue of $20.68M (+2.5%...

MyChesCo

Vishay Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2021

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently announced its results for the year and fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $3,240.5 million, compared to $2,501.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $298.0 million, or $2.05 per diluted share compared to $122.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

S&P 1500 Stocks With Strong Momentum Currently

There are 17 stocks in S&P 1500 with strong momentum based on our criteria. We use the following indicators to gauge strength:. Percent distance of price from moving average, %200-MA 14-day Relative Strength Index, RSI(14) 5-day rate-of-change of volume, ROC(5) Number of days this last indicator has stayed over 70...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

SM Energy GAAP EPS of $3.43 beats by $2.71, revenue of $854.96M beats by $259.73M

Revenue of $854.96M (+166.9% Y/Y) beats by $259.73M. I think the oil percentage falling spooked the market, my guess. Wish they'd give an estimate of EBITDAX for 2022 at current spot prices and hedges. IE what is FCF. Estimate on here said $900m for 2022, prices have moved up a bit in oil at least. 25 mm b oil per year and another $10 would mean over $1.1B in fcf? End of year EV was about $5.3B at $30 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Fisker GAAP EPS of -$0.47 in-line, revenue of $0.04M beats by $0.03M

Fisker press release (NYSE:FSR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.47 in-line. Revenue of $0.04M beats by $0.03M. The company expects operating expenses and capital expenditures in the range of $715M to $790M for the full-year 2022. “2022 has kicked off at an amazing pace, with continued laser focus on delivery of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Berkshire Hathaway’s Portfolio Moves In The Fourth Quarter

Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK/A, BRK/B) fourth-quarter 13F was filed on February 14. This filing gives us a quarterly opportunity to observe what two of the greatest investors and their team are doing within Berkshire’s publicly traded equity portfolio. Berkshire has a large stable of wholly-owned entities, so this is just a slice of their investments. Berkshire’s fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on February 26 will provide more information about the operating companies.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Amkor Technology GAAP EPS of $0.88, revenue of $1.72B beats by $70M

Amkor Technology press release (NASDAQ:AMKR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.88. Revenue of $1.72B (+25.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M. Record gross profit $362 million, record operating income $252 million. Gross margin 21.0%, operating income margin 14.6%. Record net income $217 million. Outlook Q1 2022: Net sales of $1.50 billion to $1.60...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
