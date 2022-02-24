ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Questionable Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bryant is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
rolling out

LeBron James and agent Rich Paul accused of going to war against the Lakers

Basketball superstar LeBron James is reportedly disenchanted with the Los Angeles Lakers front office and is ready to bolt the marquee franchise in the very near future. James and the Lakers are comparable to “the early days of war,” The Athletic reports. James and Rich Paul are reportedly applying pressure on the organization. The adversarial relationship reportedly emanates from James’ desire to make moves before the trading deadline to improve the team. The Lakers currently sit ninth place in the Western Conference with a dismal 27-31 record. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka failed to make any trades, irking James significantly and has him with one foot out the door.
NBA
AllClippers

Report: Steve Nash Kept Goran Dragic From Clippers and Bucks

After making a splash at the trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets remained active in the buyout market. Adding veteran point guard Goran Dragic, the Nets picked up the most sought after free agent in the buyout market. According to a recent report, Steve Nash deserves the credit for Brooklyn's midseason pick up.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Friday

Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs. Porzingis participated in portions of Thursday's practice, but he'll remain out for the first half of the back-to-back set as the Wizards resume play following the All-Star break. Coach Wes Unseld said Thursday that Porzingis doesn't yet have a timetable for his return, so his status for Saturday's matchup against Cleveland is still murky. Thomas Bryant (ankle) and Daniel Gafford should serve as Washington's top options at center Friday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Tomas Satoransky expected to sign with Wizards after buyout on Saturday

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a buyout with guard Tomas Satoransky on Saturday. Satoransky is expected to join the Washington Wizards after his recent tenure with the Spurs came to a close. Expect the veteran to split minutes at the guard positions with Raul Neto going forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Draws start Friday

Gafford is starting Friday's game against the Spurs. Although Thomas Bryant will be able to play through an ankle injury Friday, Gafford will serve as a starter for the first time since Feb. 2. Across 46 starts this year, he's averaged 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nerlens Noel (foot) questionable Friday for Knicks

New York Knicks forward/center Nerlens Noel (foot) is questionable to play on Friday versus the Miami Heat. Taj Gibson will fill in as the primary backup center to Mitchell Robinson if Noel is unavailable on Friday. Julius Randle will also likely log more minutes at the five if Noel sits out.
NBA
numberfire.com

Josh Primo (wrist) questionable Friday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Josh Primo (wrist) is questionable to play on Friday versus the Washington Wizards. Primo may have tweaked his wrist at practice this week, but his absence would create more minutes for Lonnie Walker and Josh Richardson in the Spurs' rotation. Romeo Langford (groin) is also questionable for Friday's matchup.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Romeo Langford: Questionable against Wizards

Langford is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to left groin tightness. Langford hasn't yet made his debut for the Spurs after being traded from the Celtics, but he's dealing with a groin injury after the All-Star break. It's not clear how much playing time he'll see if he's available against Washington.
NBA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (knee) questionable for Lakers' Friday contest against Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. James' status appears in limbo after the Laker's superstar was listed with left knee soreness. In a challenging matchup against a Clippers' team allowing a 108.4 defensive rating, our models project James to score 50.6 FanDuel points.
NBA
WTOP

The Wizards may have found something in Kyle Kuzma

Wizards may have found something in Kyle Kuzma originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Though the Wizards-Lakers trade centered around Russell Westbrook over the summer technically became a complicated spiderweb of NBA transactions, it really amounted to three players coming to Washington: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell. All three were established NBA veterans, but still young enough to present some upside.
NBA

