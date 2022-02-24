ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs' Joshua Primo: Questionable Friday

Primo is questionable for Friday's game against Washington due to...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com

Josh Primo (wrist) questionable Friday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Josh Primo (wrist) is questionable to play on Friday versus the Washington Wizards. Primo may have tweaked his wrist at practice this week, but his absence would create more minutes for Lonnie Walker and Josh Richardson in the Spurs' rotation. Romeo Langford (groin) is also questionable for Friday's matchup.
NBA
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (shoulder) questionable for Spurs Saturday night

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Richardson is dealing with right shoulder soreness, which is why he sat on Friday. However, he is now listed questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
NBA
