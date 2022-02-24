ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou County, ID

Bancroft man to open restaurant, Airbnb, trading post in tiny SE Idaho town

By By JOHN O'CONNELL
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAKe8_0eOGBDmV00

There's not much of a business scene in rural Bancroft, a city of about 390 people that's an island amid farmland in Caribou County.

Bancroft has a little tavern, called The Bar, and a convenience store and gas station, Patterson Gas N Go, opened there about five years ago.

Bancroft resident Michael Ackerman, however, believes the timing is right to move ahead with a bold business plan that would provide dining, shopping and lodging options within a community located well off of the beaten path.

In May, Ackerman plans to open the Bancroft Trading Post, Cowboy Eatery & Bunkhouse in an old building at 50 S. Main St.

Ackerman plans to source much of his beef, chicken, eggs, rolled oats, dairy products, potatoes and other food supplies for his restaurant directly from area farms and ranches.

He'll also sell the fresh ingredients purchased for restaurant inventory at the trading post, saving his neighbors in Bancroft a long trek to Lava Hot Springs or Soda Springs to stock up on staple groceries. He'll stock homemade products supplied by locals, such as quilts and soaps, as well.

In return, he's confident Bancroft residents will support his trading post and dine regularly at his restaurant. Ackerman expects to capitalize on the roughly 150,000 visitors per year who pass through Bancroft to visit the Historic Chesterfield ghost town, located about 10 miles away. Outdoorsman who fish year round at Chesterfield Reservoir are also excited about his plans, vowing to stop by for food and supplies.

Ackerman is also optimistic that the business will be so unique that it will become a countywide draw, attracting visitors who come to Lava Hot Springs, a resort town located about 18 miles to the southwest.

Ackerman, who graduated from high school in Bancroft, bought his mother's old home in town about two years ago.

"The town needs something. I love the town," Ackerman said. "I need a place to retire, and it may not be a big money maker, but it's going to provide a means of retirement."

Bancroft developed as an outgrowth of a railroad water station built in 1892. Originally called Squaw Creek, the town's name was changed to Bancroft in 1892, in honor of W.H. Bancroft, the first vice president and general manager of the Oregon Short Line Railroad.

"It was a decent, thriving small town until the new U.S. 30 cut by it and went straight from Lava to Soda Springs instead of around the mountain to Bancroft," Ackerman said. "Now it's off of the beaten path."

Just as people are willing to travel to Chesterfield to learn about its history, Ackerman anticipates they'll come to Bancroft Trading Post, Cowboy Eatery & Bunkhouse to experience historic Bancroft. He plans to play historical content on Bancroft on TVs inside of the business.

His building — which has had previous incarnations as a furniture store, an automotive shop, a village market and a diner — will pay homage to Toolsons, which was an old ice cream shop that opened in Bancroft in 1910. When the Toolsons building was demolished a couple of years ago, Ackerman salvaged the original marble counters, stools cabinets and mirrors from the old ice cream parlor to feature in his restaurant.

Ackerman plans to offer breakfasts, such as biscuits and gravy, lunches and family-style dinners. He'll specialize in a daily entree, such as lasagna or tacos. He'll also offer hamburgers, and he's acquired an old-fashioned, stone pizza oven to offer pizzas daily. On weekends, he'll likely grill steaks, chicken and fish.

There are a few apartments above the store, which he'll refurbish to list as Airbnb properties.

Ackerman has a major renovation of his building underway. He opened the business briefly for Pioneer Day last year on July 24 to give the public a sneak peak. This year, he'll likely host a grand opening celebration during the week preceding Pioneer Day, following his soft opening in May.

"Hopefully we'll have a fireworks display and stuff like that to celebrate Pioneer Day and the store opening," Ackerman said.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Clydesdale team makes short work of City Creek Russian olive removal

POCATELLO — Excavators and other heavy equipment weren't an option for a tree-removal job in places along City Creek due to the potential to make a mess of the stream bed and the adjacent trail. So the contractor hired to remove invasive Russian olive trees from the popular recreational area turned to a solution from the past, bringing in a team of hulking Clydesdales to haul away the trunks and limbs. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local towing business wins national award

A truck owned by a local towing business, Hendrickson’s Towing and Recovery, was recently recognized with the 2021 Shine n’ Star Heavy Duty Award from “Tow Times” magazine. Towing businesses from throughout the country entered trucks in the competition. Each truck entered was evaluated based on how well it had been maintained. Hendrickson’s Towing and Recovery is owned by staffers in Ogden, Utah. In East Idaho, it is managed by...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello couple brings escape rooms right to customers' doors

POCATELLO — East Idahoans looking for an escape don’t have to travel far thanks to a Pocatello-based business that’s bringing the adventure right to their door. Envision Escape Rooms, which opened in September, specializes in custom and pre-designed mobile escape rooms. “We’ve loved escape rooms for a while now and we knew we wanted to start our own, but we were having trouble finding the absolute perfect location,” said Sloan...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho farmers learning barn 'folk art'

Painting a quilt with a block design on a piece of wood to hang on a barn can be traced to European, Australian and German immigrants who arrived in Pennsylvania in the 1700s. Over the years, the practice became known as folk art and spread to the Northeast and Midwest. Initially the art was not only decorative but was a way for visitors to find a family farm or crossroads from the designs on the barns. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bancroft, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
County
Caribou County, ID
City
Soda Springs, ID
Idaho State Journal

Company proposing to build Idaho's largest solar farm in Power County

AMERICAN FALLS — A Florida energy company plans to build what would be Idaho's largest solar farm on 6,500 acres of rangeland within rural Power County, county officials confirmed. NextEra Energy, based in Juno Beach, Florida, has proposed to build a 300-megawatt solar panel facility as the first phase of a larger project, according to Power County officials. The county has scheduled a public hearing on zoning for the proposal...
POWER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bartz Field user organizes cleanup

POCATELLO — It's common to see 30 or 40 dogs running together throughout Bartz Field on the Idaho State University campus, explained Mitch Fisher, who often takes his dog to exercise in the open area. While Fisher agrees Bartz Field is a great resource for people and dogs alike, he noted repeated pet use has resulted in a mine field of excrement in places. To tidy up Bartz Field, Fisher is organizing a cleanup for 10 a.m. on Saturday. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Additional areas of City Creek Trail System to be closed for Russian olive removal

The City of Pocatello is continuing its work to remove Russian Olive trees in the City Creek Trail System. Additional areas of the City Creek Trail System will be CLOSED to ALL USERS while Russian Olive trees are masticated on the south hillside between Bridges 10 and 12. Flying wood from mastication can severely injure trail users. To protect trail users, the following trails are closed daily from 8 a.m....
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

House OKs Idaho participation in Powerball with new nations

BOISE — Legislation allowing the Powerball lottery and its huge jackpots to continue in Idaho cleared the House on Tuesday and headed to the Senate. The House voted 41-25 to approve the measure that allows the state to continue participating in the game after it expands to the United Kingdom and Australia later this year. The legislation notes that the lottery dividend will bring more than $200 million to Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Products#Hamburgers#The Bancroft Trading Post#Cowboy Eatery Bunkhouse
Idaho State Journal

Proposal to nix derogatory term 'squaw' targets sites in Idaho, other states

Idaho has at least 70 places with the word “squaw” next to it ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal officials have come up with a list of potential replacement names for hundreds of geographic features in three dozen states that include the word “squaw,” kicking off a public comment period that will run through late April. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in November formally declared the term derogatory and initiated a process...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

WIND CHILL WARNINGS DECLARED FOR EAST IDAHO: People and pets should remain indoors during dangerously cold conditions Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

Conditions are going to be so cold Tuesday night through Wednesday morning in East Idaho that the National Weather Service is urging people to avoid being outdoors. And if you have pets, don't leave them outdoors either. The weather service has issued multiple wind chill warnings for East Idaho because of the dangerously cold wind chill. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ida-Beef improves processes, continues to grow

BURLEY — Allan Ward has seen his company Ida-Beef LLC’s name in the news more often than he would have liked since he opened the slaughterhouse southwest of Burley in 2018. Slaughterhouses are required to have a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspector present in order to operate. When an inspector observes an action that violates regulations, including humane slaughtering violations, a report is filed and the company has to come...
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
1K+
Followers
690
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy