Bancroft man to open restaurant, Airbnb, trading post in tiny SE Idaho town

There's not much of a business scene in rural Bancroft, a city of about 390 people that's an island amid farmland in Caribou County.

Bancroft has a little tavern, called The Bar, and a convenience store and gas station, Patterson Gas N Go, opened there about five years ago.

Bancroft resident Michael Ackerman, however, believes the timing is right to move ahead with a bold business plan that would provide dining, shopping and lodging options within a community located well off of the beaten path.

In May, Ackerman plans to open the Bancroft Trading Post, Cowboy Eatery & Bunkhouse in an old building at 50 S. Main St.

Ackerman plans to source much of his beef, chicken, eggs, rolled oats, dairy products, potatoes and other food supplies for his restaurant directly from area farms and ranches.

He'll also sell the fresh ingredients purchased for restaurant inventory at the trading post, saving his neighbors in Bancroft a long trek to Lava Hot Springs or Soda Springs to stock up on staple groceries. He'll stock homemade products supplied by locals, such as quilts and soaps, as well.

In return, he's confident Bancroft residents will support his trading post and dine regularly at his restaurant. Ackerman expects to capitalize on the roughly 150,000 visitors per year who pass through Bancroft to visit the Historic Chesterfield ghost town, located about 10 miles away. Outdoorsman who fish year round at Chesterfield Reservoir are also excited about his plans, vowing to stop by for food and supplies.

Ackerman is also optimistic that the business will be so unique that it will become a countywide draw, attracting visitors who come to Lava Hot Springs, a resort town located about 18 miles to the southwest.

Ackerman, who graduated from high school in Bancroft, bought his mother's old home in town about two years ago.

"The town needs something. I love the town," Ackerman said. "I need a place to retire, and it may not be a big money maker, but it's going to provide a means of retirement."

Bancroft developed as an outgrowth of a railroad water station built in 1892. Originally called Squaw Creek, the town's name was changed to Bancroft in 1892, in honor of W.H. Bancroft, the first vice president and general manager of the Oregon Short Line Railroad.

"It was a decent, thriving small town until the new U.S. 30 cut by it and went straight from Lava to Soda Springs instead of around the mountain to Bancroft," Ackerman said. "Now it's off of the beaten path."

Just as people are willing to travel to Chesterfield to learn about its history, Ackerman anticipates they'll come to Bancroft Trading Post, Cowboy Eatery & Bunkhouse to experience historic Bancroft. He plans to play historical content on Bancroft on TVs inside of the business.

His building — which has had previous incarnations as a furniture store, an automotive shop, a village market and a diner — will pay homage to Toolsons, which was an old ice cream shop that opened in Bancroft in 1910. When the Toolsons building was demolished a couple of years ago, Ackerman salvaged the original marble counters, stools cabinets and mirrors from the old ice cream parlor to feature in his restaurant.

Ackerman plans to offer breakfasts, such as biscuits and gravy, lunches and family-style dinners. He'll specialize in a daily entree, such as lasagna or tacos. He'll also offer hamburgers, and he's acquired an old-fashioned, stone pizza oven to offer pizzas daily. On weekends, he'll likely grill steaks, chicken and fish.

There are a few apartments above the store, which he'll refurbish to list as Airbnb properties.

Ackerman has a major renovation of his building underway. He opened the business briefly for Pioneer Day last year on July 24 to give the public a sneak peak. This year, he'll likely host a grand opening celebration during the week preceding Pioneer Day, following his soft opening in May.

"Hopefully we'll have a fireworks display and stuff like that to celebrate Pioneer Day and the store opening," Ackerman said.