ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why WM Technology Stock Was Surging Today

By John Ballard
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS) were up 25% as of 2:53 p.m. ET on Thursday after reporting strong growth for the fourth quarter.

Revenue accelerated to 22% growth over the year-ago quarter. Excluding certain retailers in Canada that failed to provide valid license information and were removed from the Weedmaps marketplace, revenue grew 39% year over year.

So what

Demand for the Weedmaps app is looking strong right now. Monthly active users grew 57% year over year to 15.7 million. That is a faster rate than the third quarter's 37% increase.

Moreover, average monthly revenue per client, excluding those retailers that were removed from Weedmaps, grew 9%.

In the press release, CEO Chris Beals said,

We believe our growth in the current environment underscores the value we continue to deliver to our clients and is evidence of how they fundamentally understand the importance of Weedmaps to grow their businesses. I'm excited by the opportunities ahead of us in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITSgS_0eOGBCtm00

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Management is calling for first-quarter revenue to grow between 31% and 36% year over year, with full-year revenue up 32% to 37%. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is expected to break even in the first quarter, with full-year adjusted EBITDA reaching between $15 million to $20 million on about $260 million in revenue at the midpoint of guidance.

The stock has fallen 78% over the last year, but it might be bottoming out after two consecutive quarters of strong growth. Even after the post-earnings pop, the stock is selling at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50 based on 2022 earnings estimates. But looking ahead to 2023 estimates, the stock sells for a forward P/E of just 21, which could underestimate Weedmaps' potential to help businesses connect with customers in the cannabis industry .

10 stocks we like better than WM Technology, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and WM Technology, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends WM Technology, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wm Technology#Ebitda
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Latch is trading short-term profitability for long-term cash flow potential. Olo's dollar-based net retention rate of 120% offers promise to investors. SEMrush already owns a profit margin of 13% yet is still in growth mode. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Moderna CEO says it’s ‘reasonable’ to think the pandemic may be in its final stages

Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said it is "reasonable" to assume that we may be approaching the final stages of the pandemic. "I think there's an 80% chance that as omicron evolves or SarsCov-2 virus evolves, we are going to see less and less virulent viruses," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia". He said there's another "20% scenario where we see a next mutation, which is more virulent than omicron."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down 26% to 66% From Their Highs That Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

Both of these stocks have had their valuations drop like rocks, giving them appealing prices today. Upstart continued to grow while mitigating its business risks. The Trade Desk is expanding its dominance, yet its full potential is largely untapped. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy