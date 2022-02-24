Santa Clara County could finally lift its indoor mask mandate

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County Public Health officials announced Thursday it will be dropping its indoor masking mandate, citing a decline of new COVID-19 cases.

At a press conference, County Health Officials cited a 7-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases stood at 501 as of Thursday — marking the first day the county has recorded 550 cases or less since announcing its universal indoor masking mandate.

“Our COVID-19 hospitalizations are low and stable, and today we have met the new case metric as well. These data are very encouraging, and I anticipate that our steady downward trend in cases will continue. If this continues, we will be able to safely transition from a requirement for indoor masking to a strong recommendation on March 2.” said Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.

“Sticking to our metrics has helped to ensure that everyone in our community is protected –the elderly, young children, essential workers, and those who are immunocompromised – as our community transmission settles down.”

Dr. Cody said if the County’s 7-day rolling average of new daily cases remains at or below 550 for 7 consecutive days, the indoor masking requirement would be lifted beginning March 2.

In accordance with state rules, all unvaccinated individuals will still need to wear masks in indoor public settings — including at all K-13 schools, childcare facilities, public transit, healthcare facilities, shelters, jails, and long-term care facilities.

The announcement comes after most Bay Area counties lifted their indoor masking policy weeks prior.

The county previously announced three metrics that needed to be met in order to drop the universal indoor masking requirement of at least 80% of the County population to be fully vaccinated, low and stable COVID-19 hospitalizations, and a 7-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases of 550 or lower for at least 7 consecutive days.

As of Thursday, 84.7% of Santa Clara County residents are vaccinated.

