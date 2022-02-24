ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local woman and mother collects get well cards for injured deputy

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
MONTGOMERY CO. — A local woman is leading an effort to write get well cards to the deputy that was hit by a car in an attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy Michael Profitt has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home, but Amber Weaver and her mom still wanted to show support.

>> Deputy hit by car during traffic stop identified; Suspect shot, arrested after pursuit

Weaver told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that she and her mom watched the bodycam footage and were heartbroken.

“My heart sank and I actually started to cry,” Weaver said. ” I sat there that night and I just thought about it I’m like you know we just have to do something.”

Weaver posted on Facebook asking people to write thank you letters and get well cards. Since the Facebook post, Weaver says she has received an outpouring of support.

Amber has begun collecting the cards and plans to give the cards to the deputy Saturday afternoon. Those who are interested in dropping off a card will have until Saturday to drop the cards off at the four local police stations.

>> ‘It’s a societal issue,’ area law enforcement concerned about rising car thefts, attacks on officers

Drop-off locations:

  • Vandalia Police Dept.: 245 James Bohanan Dr.
  • Harrison Township Police Dept.: 5945 N Dixie Dr.
  • Huber Height Police Dept.: 6121 Taylorsville Rd.
  • Davidson Garage: 5166 Wagner Ford Rd.

“We hope that maybe this will start a trend of showing more love and appreciation for the police officers,” Weaver said.

