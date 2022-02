BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The images are haunting—dozens of people have been killed and dozens more injured after Russia invaded Ukraine overnight. "I got stressed, and I could not sleep much thinking about all my friends, all my relatives, and acquaintances who I have in Ukraine," said Mykola Polyhua, a professor of languages and culture at Bloomsburg University. He was born and raised in Ukraine.

