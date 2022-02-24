ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blocked Shot: Richard Jefferson FLAMES Former Teammate Gilbert Arenas For Talking Sideways About His Game [Video]

Richard Jefferson Goes In On Gilbert Arenas

Source: Image via Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/Jamie Sabau/Getty Images / Getty

The National Basketball Association is by far the most entertaining thing in America right now. With all due respect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe , the league is bringing us drama, laughs, and breathtaking moments daily, not once a quarter. Yesterday, we got to bear witness to what can only be described as a blocked shot. Cue the Dikembe Mutombo finger.

Gilbert Arenas started the war of words on his “No Chill” podcast where he was telling a story about his NBA draft day. Unfortunately for Richard Jefferson, that story included some very shady shots at his ability as a player to point that it sounded like Arenas was questioning his credibility as a legit NBA hooper. For the record, Jefferson played 19 seasons in the league and averaged 12.6 points per game. In his best years, 2004-2005 and 2007-2008, Jefferson averaged 22.2 ppg and 22.6 ppg respectively. However, coming out of college at the University of Arizona, Jefferson was not exactly the star player yet was still drafted in the first round while Gil sank to the second round.

He is clearly still very salty about it. That said, there are perfectly understandable reasons why so many NBA teams passed on Arena despite his immense talent (Gil averaged 20.1 ppg for his 12-year career and 29.3 in his best season 2005-2006).

Press play on the video below to watch Gil’s shots and Richard’s retort.

What a calm and collected clap back that was. It was both eloquent and eviscerating. We love this game!

