Premier League

"Let the Mind Games Commence", "Trying So Hard to Not Care" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Jurgen Klopp's Title Race Comments

By Vayam Lahoti
 3 days ago

Liverpool moved to three points behind the league leaders with a convincing win over Leeds after Manchester City dropped a crucial three points at home to Tottenham at the weekend.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk were all amongst the goals for the Reds, who are breathing down the Premier League champions' necks ahead of what could be a fascinating end to the league campaign in the coming months.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted recently that he would not be surprised should Manchester City go on another incredible winning streak and emerge victorious in each of their remaining league games this season based on how good Pep Guardiola's men has proved themselves to be over the years.

However, with City just three points clear at the top and yet to play Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in the league this season, there remains a long way to go in the title race.

Following his side's 6-0 thrashing of Leeds on Wednesday evening, Klopp doubled down on the fact that the Merseyside outfit can only win their games and keep piling the pressure on Manchester City, who are aiming for their fourth league win in five seasons in May.

The German manager said: "Honestly, we do not chase Manchester City, we try to win our games," as quoted by Liverpool's official website.

Klopp's men will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, which could give them a timely boost of confidence in their league run-in.

"Now we have the (Carabao) cup final, Manchester City play who? I don't know exactly but they will probably win," the Liverpool manager added.

Jurgen Klopp's comments on the title race saw several Manchester City fans voice their opinions on the former Borussia Dortmund boss on social media.

