Dawn Lee Polly Dawson

Eric Leland Polly, born in Parsons, KS, 44 years old, passed away on February 20, 2022, at his home in Sharpsburg, GA, following a brief battle with cancer. Anyone who knew Eric knew that he loved BIG. Family was always #1 for him. He loved his wife, Tammy, with everything in him, and she has truly been the perfect match for him, since the first day they met - a love to be emulated. He loved each of his boys, Rex, Chase, Heath and Kason, with such passion - that which he learned from his Grandfather, stepfather, and his uncles.

SHARPSBURG, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO