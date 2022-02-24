ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Warhol's voice recreated using artificial intelligence for new Netflix docuseries about the late art icon

By Deirdre Simonds, Dan Avery For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Andy Warhol Diaries director Andrew Rossi revealed he used artificial intelligence to allow the late pop art superstar to narrate parts of his six-part Netflix docuseries.

In addition to interviews with the late icon's friends and colleagues, voice synthesizing technology will allow Warhol to perform 'readings from titular diaries,' according to Entertainment Weekly.

Rossi revealed he worked with Resemble AI to re-create a text-to-speech algorithm that would bring his gentle cadence and Pittsburgh accent back to life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNIMf_0eOG7ECF00
Bringing him back: The Andy Warhol Diaries director Andrew Rossi revealed he used artificial intelligence to allow the late pop art superstar (pictured in 1983) to narrate parts of his six-part Netflix docuseries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InuUQ_0eOG7ECF00
Visionary: Rossi revealed he worked with Resemble AI to re-create a text-to-speech algorithm that would bring his gentle cadence and Pittsburgh accent back to life; seen in 2016

The Emmy-nominated filmmaker then had Bill Irwin record the lines, which were fused with the digital voice to match Warhol's as close as possible.

'Andy Warhol was famously guarded about his personal thoughts and opinions,' Rossi told the outlet.

He continued: 'That's one reason his Diaries are such a rare and fascinating window; he could be incredibly raw and emotional as he talked to his diarist over the phone. To fully appreciate the radical vulnerability that Andy shares in the Diaries, I felt that we needed to hear the words in Andy's own voice.'

Fans of the artist, including John Waters and Rob Lowe, are also slated to speak about their admiration of his work in the limited series, executive produced by Ryan Murphy.

Unlike most documentaries based on Warhol that focus on his art, Rossi said he explores his subject's 'romantic longings and spiritual side as a living, breathing gay man.'

'I wanted to weave together Andy's words and images to explore how that emotional life is reflected in the artworks he created during his last decade,' the director said of his vision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXRSr_0eOG7ECF00
Brilliant: The Emmy-nominated filmmaker then had Bill Irwin record the lines, which were fused with the digital voice to match Warhol's as close as possible
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGyhc_0eOG7ECF00
'Andy Warhol was famously guarded about his personal thoughts and opinions,' Rossi told the outlet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hV8m6_0eOG7ECF00
Reasoning: He continued: 'That's one reason his Diaries are such a rare and fascinating window; he could be incredibly raw and emotional as he talked to his diarist over the phone. To fully appreciate the radical vulnerability that Andy shares in the Diaries, I felt that we needed to hear the words in Andy's own voice'

Rossi continued: 'He made some of the strongest images of his career then, yet he was seen by many as a has-been, so that work is often ignored.'

The producer, known for directing documentaries such as Page One: Inside the New York Times, also found 'never before seen archival material that provides evidence of Andy's intimate and sometimes secret relationships.'

He will be sharing the unearthed letters, poetry, other media that 'had not been restored or widely viewed until now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFuEk_0eOG7ECF00
A new look: Unlike most documentaries based on Warhol that focus on his art, Rossi said he explores his subject's 'romantic longings and spiritual side as a living, breathing gay man'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7VrA_0eOG7ECF00
Warhol's pals revealed in a new trailer that his diaries revealed he had 'intimate relationships' and was 'in love with Jean-Michel Basquiat; pictured together 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRlpG_0eOG7ECF00
Getting personal: He will be sharing the unearthed letters, poetry, other media that 'had not been restored or widely viewed until now'

Warhol's pals revealed in a new trailer that his diaries revealed he had 'intimate relationships' and was 'in love with Jean-Michel Basquiat.

'I don't know if it was sexual, but there was a relationship there,' one pal stated in the preview.

Others talked about him breaking every rule and being his desire to escape and be 'someone else' as he didn't feel close to anyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaYL2_0eOG7ECF00
A private guy: Others talked about him breaking every rule and being his desire to escape and be 'someone else' as he didn't feel close to anyone

In 2021, artificial intelligence and computer algorithms were used to re-create the late Anthony Bourdain's voice in the documentary, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.

The filmmaker Morgan Neville gave a software company dozens of hours of audio recordings of Bourdain and they developedinto an 'A.I. model of his voice.'

Deepfakes, a term coined by Ian Goodfellow in 2014, are realistic videos, audio or photos created from artificial-intelligence manipulation.

A system studies input of a target from multiple angles—photographs, videos, sound clips or other input— and develops an algorithm to mimic their behavior, movements, and speech patterns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sh2z8_0eOG7ECF00
Getting more prevalent: In 2021, artificial intelligence and computer algorithms were used to re-create the late Anthony Bourdain's voice in the documentary, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain 

The use of deepfakes, even in seemingly benign ways, has already sparked an ethical debate.

Last year, a deepfake video viewed on TikTok more than 11 million times appeared to show Tom Cruise in a Hawaiian shirt doing close-up magic.

While the clips seemed harmless enough, many believed they were the real deal, not AI-created fakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eec1t_0eOG7ECF00
Viral clips from March 2021 showing Tom Cruise doing magic tricks and walking through a clothing store turned out to be deepfakes. Although they were for entertainment purposes, experts warn that such content can easily be used to manipulate the public
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMxg0_0eOG7ECF00

Another deepfake video, of Speaker Nancy Pelosi seemingly slurring her words, helped spur Facebook's decision to ban the manufactured clips in January 2020 ahead of the presidential election later that year.

In a blog post, Facebook said it would remove misleading manipulated media edited in ways that 'aren't apparent to an average person and would likely mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the video said words that they did not actually say.'

It's not clear if the Bourdain lines, which he wrote but never uttered, would be banned from the platform.

After the Cruise video went viral, Rachel Tobac, CEO of online security company SocialProof, tweeted that we had reached a stage of almost 'undetectable deepfakes.'

'Deepfakes will impact public trust, provide cover & plausible deniability for criminals/abusers caught on video or audio, and will be (and are) used to manipulate, humiliate, & hurt people,' Tobac wrote.

'If you're building manipulated/synthetic media detection technology, get it moving.'

WHAT IS A DEEPFAKE?

Deepfakes are so named because they are made using deep learning, a form of artificial intelligence, to create fake videos of a target individual.

They are made by feeding a computer an algorithm, or set of instructions, as well as lots of images and audio of the target person.

The computer program then learns how to mimic the person's facial expressions, mannerisms, voice and inflections.

With enough video and audio of someone, you can combine a fake video of a person with fake audio and get them to say anything you want.

