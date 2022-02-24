Clearwater aims to catch up with other cities on the environment

Clouds are seen over the north end of Clearwater Beach on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

For years, other municipalities have sped by Tampa Bay’s third-largest city when it comes to clean energy initiatives.

St. Petersburg started investing in solar panels a decade ago and now has about 25 municipal facilities using sunlight for electricity. Since 2018, Dunedin has transitioned its vehicle fleet from fossil fuel to electric power and instituted a solar rebate program for residents.

And while smaller cities like Largo and Safety Harbor set goals toward 100 percent clean energy years ago, Clearwater can’t make that absolute pledge because it operates a natural gas utility that sells fossil fuel to homes and businesses.

Clearwater is now making up for lost time with a series of environmental initiatives underway to help the city reach its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and being more sustainable. This month the City Council approved a contract with Cenergistic, a Texas firm that helps municipalities and organizations reduce electric, water and natural gas consumption, save money, and lessen their carbon footprint.

The city is also on track to complete a solar feasibility study by next month, according to Clearwater sustainability coordinator Sheridan Gemuendt. The council will then use the data collected to determine whether to install solar panels to power municipal buildings.

City Manager Jon Jennings has also approved the creation of two new positions to help the city with its goals: a sustainability specialist and an innovation and energy officer that are in the process of being filled.

“There’s certainly no doubt we’ve been behind the curve in focusing on alternative energy sources,” said Jennings, who made environmental initiatives a priority when he joined the city in November. “But that is part of what the focus is, and will continue to be, as we catch up and hopefully exceed what our neighbors are doing.”

Steve Jones, regional vice president of client development for Cenergistic, estimated the firm will save Clearwater $8.2 million in energy costs through 2027. The city will pay Cenergistic about $3 million over the five-year contract from those savings through a monthly fee.

Gemuendt said this will amount to at least a 20 percent reduction in the city’s use of electricity, water and natural gas.

Jones said Cenergestic personnel will focus on shifting culture and behavior in the city, like ensuring HVAC equipment is working efficiently, checking buildings in the middle of the night for water leaks and reviewing billing statements for anomalies that could point to wasted energy use. But the program is also focused on behavioral changes of city employees, like getting them used to turning off lights when a room is not in use or switching mini-fridges in offices to centralized appliances, Gemuendt said.

Pinellas County Schools has saved $43 million on energy costs since hiring Cenergistic in 2015, according to public information officer Isabel Mascareñas. She said the school district has paid the firm $17 million to date out of those savings.

“We change the behavior of how people think they need to run their equipment,” Jones said. “We do it more efficiently. Most people don’t have somebody that micromanages that type of behavior.”

The council originally considered a contract with Cenergistic in January that would have paid the firm 50 percent of the estimated $8.2 million savings over the five years. But some council members, like Mayor Frank Hibbard, balked at that fee structure. Cenergistic then offered the monthly payment structure that could result in the city keeping an extra $1 million of the savings.

In August, the council adopted the Greenprint 2.0 plan, which outlines a variety of environmental initiatives with the overarching goal of reducing the city’s greenhouse gas emissions 25 percent below 2007 levels by 2035 and 80 percent below 2007 levels by 2050.

The plan includes solar initiatives like launching a co-op program for residents to coordinate bulk purchase of equipment for reduced prices and encouraging developers to build homes that could accommodate solar panel installation by the homeowners.

In 2020, Clearwater enrolled in Duke Energy’s Clean Energy Connection program, which could result in 40 percent of the electricity city government receives from the utility being sourced from solar systems beginning this year.

Council member Kathleen Beckman has been pushing the city to adopt a solar energy program for municipal operations since she was elected in 2020.

There has been debate on the dais, especially between her and Hibbard over the return on investment for the technology. Beckman has said that, while solar energy has upfront investment, it will result in the city saving money in the long term on energy costs while also doing its part to reduce harmful emissions.

Hibbard said he has not seen data to support a sound return on investment but that he expects the impending feasibility study to shed more light on finances and logistics for municipal operations.

He said if the city wants to invest in renewable energy for environmental reasons without a clear return on investment, he could support that as long as officials are upfront about the financial commitment.

“You can make a decision that you are going to do something for reasons that don’t pencil out financially but at least own it,” Hibbard said.

He said he believes Clearwater has been proactive on the environment since the city adopted the first version of Greenprint in 2011, which set a goal to reduce city-wide emissions 10 percent below 2007 levels by 2020. Clearwater exceeded that, hitting 12.9 percent below 2007 levels by 2018, according to city data.

Last year, Hibbard also signed on as a Climate Mayor, a network of roughly 470 U.S. mayors who have committed to taking ambitious action to address climate change.

But Beckman said the city could be doing more and she’s encouraged by the simultaneous initiatives Jennings has pushed forward. But she still has concerns that the city’s operation of a natural gas utility contradicts its environmental goals.

“I think we have been behind and we have not shown ourselves to be leaders, but I’m super pleased with what we’re doing now,” Beckman said. “I feel we do have momentum. Owning a gas utility complicates these commitments so that’s just a factor we’re going to have to face.”