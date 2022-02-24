ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertz Global soars but Morgan Stanley frets over lack of outlook

By Clark Schultz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley was unimpressed by the Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ +12.4%) earnings beat, which is noted to have leaned on higher U.S. pricing and unsustainably low fleet costs during the quarter. Analyst Billy Kovanis also pointed out that no outlook was provided by Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZ). "Investors would expect...

Reuters

Morgan Stanley expects Fed to hike rates 6 times in 2022

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates six times this year for a total of 150 basis points, a faster increase than previously predicted, according to a research report from the bank on Thursday. Major investment banks have been penciling in an increasingly strong...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

3M cut to Sell equivalent at Morgan Stanley as legal issues weigh

3M (NYSE:MMM) -2.6% pre-market after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $150 price target, cut from $185, saying investors appear to be underestimating the company's likely hit from ongoing lawsuits. 3M shares already have lagged multi-industry peers during the past three years based on challenged...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

With Roku repriced, Morgan Stanley looking for return of faster growth

Ahead of earnings for Roku (ROKU -4.4%), bearish Morgan Stanley is revisiting (but reinforcing) its Underweight thesis, which was previously based in part on a hot valuation. That part of the case has moderated considerably: Roku stock has pulled back 67% in just over six months since its 52-week high of $490.76; see the chart here. (The average Wall Street price target of $317.48 now implies more than 97% upside.)
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Virgin Galactic stock is soaring but Morgan Stanley warns on execution risk

Virgin Galactic (SPCE +29.3%) soared in mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company moved closer to spaceflight commercialization by opening ticket sales to the general public. Morgan Stanley weighed in on the development by saying the additional ticket sales continue to prove that there is demand for space tourism, although...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Lowe's rallies after strong demand leads to guidance boost

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded higher on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer reported comparable sales increased 5.0% in Q4. Comparable sales were up 5.1% for the U.S. business. Pro customer sales were 23% higher during the quarter. Gross margin improved to 32.9% of sales from 31.8% a year ago as...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fisker is still a buy at Morgan Stanley despite slower production ramp

Morgan Stanley said the bull thesis on Overweight-rated Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is largely intact after the electric vehicle maker said the Ocean launch is still on track for November. Analyst Adam Jonas: "It's an exciting time for FSR and the potential upside for equity holders is significant, in our view. However,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Hertz Global Holdings

Within the last quarter, Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hertz Global Holdings has an average price target of $30.0 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $26.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Downgrades This Multinational Conglomerate - Read Why

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski downgraded 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) to Underweight from Equal Weight and lowered the price target to $150 (a downside of 3.7%), from $185. Pokrzywinski says while 3M's fundamentals are improving, growth is still insufficient when weighed against potential liabilities around PFAS and ear protection. Based...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Farfetch impresses Morgan Stanley after strong quarter

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) soared in early trading on Friday after the company posted a smaller-than-anticipated Q4 loss. The online luxury player's guidance for FY22 gross merchandise value and profitability also came in higher than expected. "Notably, FTCH's ability to pass through higher shipping/cost inflation to consumers and its brand/boutique partners illustrates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

After Mixed Results In Q4, Is Morgan Stanley Stock A Buy?

Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) has lost 2% YTD, outperforming the S&P500 over the same period (down 8%). However, it still has an upside potential of 21% to its fair value of $116 – Trefis’ estimate for Morgan Stanley’s valuation. The bank posted mixed fourth-quarter results, with earnings topping estimates and revenues falling short. It reported total revenues of $14.5 billion – up 7% y-o-y. This could be attributed to a 59% y-o-y jump in investment management and a 10% increase in wealth management businesses, partially offset by a 4% drop in the institutional securities unit. The investment management business benefited from the higher Assets under Management (AuM) – segment AuM increased 100% y-o-y to $1.56 trillion. Similarly, the wealth management business grew on the back of higher AuM and an increase in the outstanding loan balance. On the flip side, the institutional securities’ revenues fell in the quarter due to a 31% drop in the FICC (fixed income, currency, & commodity) trading revenues. Overall, the bank’s adjusted net income increased 10% y-o-y to $3.6 billion in Q4.
STOCKS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Morgan Stanley: Polar Vortex May Arrive for Economy

Last week’s news of weakening consumer confidence bodes ill for the stock market, according to Morgan Stanley. “We remain more concerned about growth than most, and Friday's consumer confidence number should not be overlooked in that regard,” wrote Morgan Stanley strategists, led by Michael Wilson. The stock market’s correction remains incomplete, they said.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

XPO Logistics pushes higher after attracting bull rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success. XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase stock whipsaws lower after poor Q1 guidance amid crypto slump

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares nosedived 6% during afterhours trading Thursday following disappointing guidance for retail user growth and trading volume. The stock initially spiked ~13% within minutes of the earnings release following better-than-expected Q4 results. It expects subscription and services revenue to decrease in Q1 due to recent crypto asset...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Yandex's 54% slide leads Russia-facing communications stocks lower

Russia-facing communications stocks are lower today amid a broad equities decline in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) - Russia's tech-giant search engine provider and aspiring ride-share power - has crashed a full 54.4% in Nasdaq trading, and is marking its worst week on record as it had already been declining amid sanctions on Russia linked to the military buildup.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Morgan Stanley hedge fund clients pulled into block trading probe - Bloomberg

The relationships that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) banker Pawan Passi had cultivated in his role in communicating with investors buying and selling big blocks of stock are getting scrutinized by U.S. authorities. That investigation has started looking at communications between Passi and executives at hedge fund firms including Citadel LLC's Surveyor Capital and Element Capital Management, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Smaller firms, including CaaS Capital Management and Islet Management, are also being looked at, Bloomberg said.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Morgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in Probe (1)

Names show probe’s scope but don’t indicate they’re targets. , rising to become a chief communicator with investors buying and selling big blocks of stock, a business the bank dominates on Wall Street. Then in November, his chair suddenly went empty at Morgan Stanley’s headquarters overlooking Times...
BUSINESS

