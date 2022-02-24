ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best PlayStation 5 headsets

By Adam Molina
soundguys.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation 5 is here at long last, even if it is almost impossible to get your hands on one. If you’re lucky enough to have one or plan to get one at some point, investing in a good gaming headset is a great way to enhance the gaming experience. If...

www.soundguys.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best Roku TVs in 2022

Roku is easily one of the best smart TV platforms, thanks to its easy-to-use interface, wide array of smart features, and more. In recent years, Roku has gotten even better, adding support for features like Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Because of this, it would make sense to want a Roku TV.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Best cheap soundbar 2022: Great audio for less

A cheap soundbar doesn't mean that you have to sacrifice cool features like voice controls, Dolby Atmos, or Bluetooth connectivity. There are plenty of affordable options out there from brands like Samsung, Roku, and LG to enhance your TV's audio without draining your wallet. While none of these products will be capable of 5.1 or 7.1CH audio, you'll still get top quality sound with fewer channels; one pick even comes with a subwoofer and satellite speakers to make an affordable home audio system. I've picked some of the best cheap soundbars available and broke down their features to help you decide which is the best fit for your space and your budget.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones We’re Using Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Sometimes you just want to shut out the world around you. But if you can’t find a quiet space away from people, you can at least throw on a pair of headphones to drown out the noise. Pair the headphones to your streaming service and device (I.e. the Amazon Music app on your phone) and find your zen as you get lost to your favorite artists and tracks. While dozens of companies are making decent headphones these days, if you...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Headsets#Playstation App#Playstation 5#Video Game#Steelseries Arctis#The Nintendo Switch#Usb C
Decider.com

Best Buy Is Offering Up To $500 Off Samsung Smart TVs

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. From Nathan Chen’s record-setting skate at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to Super Bowl LVI’s notable commercials, February...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung is having a last-minute SALE on Super Bowl TVs

It’s probably too late to get a TV shipped to your house by the Super Bowl. That doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of Samsung’s Super Sunday Sales event. The retailer has tons of 4K TV deals, QLED TV deals, and OLED TV deals available all weekend. Check out our favorite picks, and view the full sale at the link below:
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2022: The best tech deals

If you’re looking for a major tech upgrade and you missed out on the big holiday sales of 2022, then you should keep a close look at the Presidents Day sales. This is one of the biggest sales events in the first quarter of the year, and many of the largest retailers, including Amazon, are going to slash prices on the most in-demand tech products around. No matter what types of products you’re in the market for — smartwatches, e-readers, headphones, laptops, or phones — there’s a good chance you’ll find what you’re looking for among the Presidents Day Amazon sales.
SHOPPING
Business Insider

The 4 best Bluetooth speakers for listening to music outside and around the house

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. A good Bluetooth speaker allows you to listen to all your favorite music services and podcasts without any pesky cables. Thanks to Bluetooth technology, these speakers are able to play wireless audio from other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like a smartphone or laptop.
ELECTRONICS
Esquire

Amazon Is Slashing Prices on the Hottest Portable Bluetooth Speakers

It may sound counter-intuitive, but my portable speaker has never been more important to me than right now, two years into WFH. I vividly remember one particularly lonesome moment, I was playing Madonna’s "Like a Prayer" really loud from my Bose Soundlink Revolve II, not knowing the guitar riff and gospel-tinged vocals had already cut through my ceiling to my upstairs neighbor who then came down, a little inebriated, and blasted the same song from her own speaker right to my door. (A perfect New York memory, some would say.) The next day, we both apologized to each other. She said she understood my penchant for volume, because blasting music from a nice booming portable speaker is the perfect salve for those dull, hard times at home.
ELECTRONICS
NJ.com

Presidents Day TV deals 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Walmart, Amazon

Presidents Day 2022 is on Monday, Feb. 21, and retailers like Samsung and Walmart already have slashed prices across the board in anticipation of holiday sales. If you look in the right spots, you can find some great deals on smart TVs — especially if you’ve had your eyes on a big-screen model such as the Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV is $500 off today

If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV, there are a lot of 4K TV deals out there right now. But none of them offer a discount on a 4K TV that’s quite as interesting as the Samsung Frame TV. The 55-inch model of the Frame 4K TV is on sale for just $1,000 at Samsung today, which is a $500 savings from its regular price of $1,500. This savings, in combination with free shipping from Samsung, make this one of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll find, and one you’ll need to act quickly on, as it isn’t likely to last long.
ELECTRONICS
ABC 4

Best high-end Sonos speaker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Picking out the best high-end Sonos speaker is no easy task, especially if you plan to drop a good amount of money on the purchase. Still, the company’s speakers are known for their powerful audio, so it’s also hard to go wrong with just about any one you choose.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks.It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From clean,...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy