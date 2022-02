There was a time when former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg’s relationship was nearly fractured beyond repair. When Knight was sentenced to nine years in prison at the height of Death Row’s success, Snoop seized the opportunity and signed with No Limit. As Snoop Dogg explained in an old interview, “I was working against the devil, and through the grace of God Master P and Priority Records put a deal together that was suitable for me.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO