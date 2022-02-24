Add new comment

The humble Mini Cooper started off life as a working-class hero, driving children to school and pigs to market, but over the years this British icon has morphed into a premium city car with a price tag to match; a John Cooper Works GP can easily surpass the $50k mark. But what if you wanted the premium experience of a modern Mini with the thrill and charm of the original classic? Enter Gildred Racing. This specialist car builder has produced some of the wildest classic Minis we've ever seen, including a 500-horsepower rocket ship named the Super Cooper Type S, and its latest Super Cooper, the Bruce Wayne Mini, is a more subtle example of how a classic Mini can be modernized. In a recently posted YouTube video by The Smoking Tire, Matt Farah and Zack Klapman attempt to find out if it can live up to the title of 'luxury performance car.'
Comments / 0