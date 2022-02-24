ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GR city manager thanks outgoing police chief, says new chief ‘stood out’

By Luke Laster
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eric Winstrom is set to be sworn in as Grand Rapids’ new chief of police next month.

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington selected Winstrom , who worked as a Chicago police commander, over finalists retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker. He says the decision came after feedback from multiple outlets including community members, law enforcement professionals, internal Grand Rapids Police Department staff and more.

“Part of why he stood out was not only did he have a distinguished career in law enforcement, but he also had the legal background of being a prosecutor in the Chicago Police Department, a 4th amendment expert and expert on use of force, as well as a reputation for really engaging with community and leading Chicago in a lot of good ways,” said Washington.

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7, Winstrom will take the oath of office at the City Commission Chambers.

It will be livestreamed on the city of Grand Rapids Facebook and YouTube pages and will also be streamed from the WOOD TV8 Live Desk.

Chicago PD commander named next Grand Rapids police chief

Washington took the time Thursday to thank outgoing Chief Eric Payne for his time with GRPD.

“I have nothing but admiration and appreciation, respect for the work that he’s done and he’s done it while being the first chief of color, African American chief. Which that is a double honor to be chief but to also be the first African American chief of color and he’s done it with distinction,” said Washington said, saying he appreciates Payne’s service.

Payne and his 34 years of service are set to be celebrated in an open house on Friday, March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is open to the public and will take place at the GRPD headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids.

For the full conversation with Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington and Digital Anchor Luke Laster, watch the video in the player above.

Community Policy