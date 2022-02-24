HAT Market Analysis for 2/24/22 with Mike Silver, Kokomo Grain

Russia’s military move into Ukraine had tensions jumping around the world and in the markets Tuesday. Money flowed into the grain and oilseed markets and @davidkohli2 provides the analysis. Click to listen.
As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia's business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
WASHINGTON — When Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, called on Saturday for talks to resolve the crisis in Europe, he said Ukraine’s sovereignty should be “respected and safeguarded” — but also sided with Russia in saying that NATO enlargement was destabilizing the continent. “If...
Russia’s attack in Ukraine has investors in risk-off mode. It is geopolitical drama that global economies and markets can likely ill-afford and comes as countries are attempting to extricate themselves from the worst pandemic in over 100 years. Thus far investors have been able to navigate a public health...
No man qualifies as a statesman who is entirely ignorant of the problems of wheat. The words of the ancient Greek philosopher, Socrates. Wheat and other grains are back at the heart of geopolitics following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both countries play a major role in the global agricultural market. African leaders must pay attention.
US stocks gained more ground Friday after a stunning upside reversal in the prior session. Investors are digesting the latest news from Ukraine and assessing the impact of sanctions on Russia. Moscow said it would be open to talks with Ukrainian leadership in Belarus.
CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt, often the world’s top wheat importer, is working on a plan to buy wheat from other regions rather than Russia and Ukraine, the state news agency reported, citing Cabinet spokesman Nader Saad. “There are 14 approved countries Egypt could import wheat from, some of which are...
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration increasingly believes that China is gauging the U.S. response to the Ukraine crisis as a proxy for how America would deal with more aggressive action by Beijing against Taiwan, according to three senior officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s decision to go forward with...
OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday. The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25...
Finally, there will be no twists or last-minute changes. The play will be played as originally written, despite pressure and controversy. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has confirmed its deal with specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - Get Oshkosh Corp Report to finalize plans for between 50,000 and 165,000 gas-powered delivery vehicles.
The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices plummeted on Friday amid profit taking after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expectations west-bound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline could resume. The drop in prices also came following a lack of sanctions...
MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military has suspended commercial shipping at its ports after Russian forces invaded the country, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said, stoking fear of supply disruption from the leading grain and oilseeds exporters. Russia earlier suspended the movement of commercial vessels...
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is continuing to subside worldwide with a weekly 16% decrease in deaths and 15% in cases three months after the Omicron variant was first reported. But Asia's infections rose 4% and deaths were only down 0.9% with South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and New Zealand experiencing infection surges.
The booming outsource tech sector from the Ukraine is at risk following the Russian invasion Thursday (Feb. 24), The Wall Street Journal reported. As troops invaded the Eastern European country, internet outrages were widespread, according to the Georgia Institute of Technology, which monitors internet access. Kerry Hallard, CEO of the...
