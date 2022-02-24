ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Speak out against book bans

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that banning books is not new. The current attempts by some politicians and groups using the justification of parents’ rights are, however, even more dangerous to our freedoms. Actual laws are being introduced and passed to not only support censorship, but to...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
Salon

The secret plan behind Florida's "don't say gay" bill: Bankrupting public education

Republicans widely view the "critical race theory" hoax as a crucial component to regaining the governorship of Virginia in 2021, so it's not a surprise that the party is rapidly expanding its national war on educators under the guise of "parental rights" in 2022. Now the book banning impulse that was initially focused on books about race and racism has dramatically expanded to stomp out any acknowledgement that LGBTQ people even exist. The most prominent of these efforts is the banally named "Parental Rights in Education" bill in Florida, which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to fast track.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Librarians#Censorship
Washington Times

Five myths of gun control

President Biden was in New York last week for a photo-op with the new mayor and to push the left’s favorite anti-crime panacea — more gun control. After the crime wave of the past year, the president finally made it to the frontlines. What he said was so predictable that it could only inspire a collective yawn.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
creators.com

The Cancel Culture Double Standard

Whoopi Goldberg, suspended for two weeks by ABC for her comments about the Holocaust, had an opinion. She, like many people these days, is unable to properly contextualize history or see it outside her own contemporary leftist worldview. But Goldberg is a talk show host with no power. No one is really "hurt" by her words. She should be able to express herself without fear of losing her job. As should Joe Rogan and Ilya Shapiro.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Kids Have No Place in a Liberal Democracy

We are building toward a series of portentous midterm elections that might as well be called the Kinderreferenda, with exactly none of the whimsy or charm that word entails. Whether the specific issues relating to children that parents, politicians, pundits, pediatricians, and peanut gallerists have spent the past several months debating—school closures, vaccine mandates, masking, appropriate reading material, classroom instruction and the role of families therein—appear on every or any ballot is irrelevant; the fate of the nation’s children is the engine of moral concern driving electoral activity local and national, left and right. If Glenn Youngkin’s surprise gubernatorial win in Virginia last year was secretly foretold in every fractious school-board meeting and town hall preceding it, then it was also a portent of things to come: It’s a childish world, and we’re all just living in it.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Why Americans Are Frustrated, Entitled and Judgmental

Many people incorrectly believe that their lives are controlled by external forces, leaving them relatively powerless. Intolerance of ambiguity is a continual subtext. Harsh criticism is meted out by those who can’t stand being criticized. Anticipation of being offended launches preemptive strikes. External locus of control is a sense...
SOCIETY
Wicked Local

Spiritually Speaking: You can ban books but not the eternal truths therein

“I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.” -- Jorge Luis Borge. “Curious George Goes to the Hospital”: that’s the very first book I remember reading, or having read to me, or maybe both. At the age of 5 or so, I was days away from entering the Boston Children’s Hospital for a tonsillectomy, and I was very scared. Then one day that book arrived in the mail. In a package addressed to me!
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy