It was only a matter of time until Mexico’s thriving artists in the corrido space caught on with the current crisis unfolding in Ukraine as it bravely defends its country against Russia. Early yesterday, 19-year-old Marco Granillo of Hermosillo, Sonora, uploaded a minute-long clip of his ‘Corrido Ucranisa vs. Rusisa’ corrido on TikTok, which quickly became viral among Mexicans and Mexican Americans on the platform for the sheer speed of how long it took someone to write a song about the historic global conflict. This was about 24 hours after the news of the Russian invasion broke.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO