NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Feb. 22, 2022 and pertains to a judge's decision that Bob McCabe would not have a competency exam prior to sentencing. The founder and former CEO of company that provide medical services to the Norfolk City Jail will spend three years in prison and pay a $35,000 fine for bribing former sheriff Bob McCabe.

