Hampden County, MA

Winter Storm Warning: Snow timeline for Friday’s storm

By Brian Lapis, Waleed Azad, Ashley Shook
 5 days ago

( WWLP ) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 12am Friday to 12am Saturday.

The snow arrived during the early morning hours and continues through Friday afternoon. Snow will be heaviest 5am-10am, when snow rates will be 1″ per hour at times. Some sleet could mix in late morning-early afternoon, particularly in Hampden County. Light to moderate snow will continue through 4pm.

Governor Baker held a conference where he talked about Friday’s storm advising residents to stay off the roads due to the road conditions and for non-emergency state employees to work remotely, as well as urging employers to allow employees to work remotely if possible.

Baker addressed the possibility of power outages stating, “while we certainly don’t expect power outages on the scale of the past few storms, we are coordinating with the utility companies to prepare for that.”

Snowfall Forecast

Snow will taper and end 4pm-7pm Friday.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the winter storm with the latest updates on 22News starting at 5 p.m.

