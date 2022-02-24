PERRY HALL, MD—The BCPS Student Member of the Board elections are right around the corner, and two finalists have been named.

This year’s finalists are Roah Hassan, a junior at Perry Hall High School, and Masah Farh, a junior at Towson High School.

The SMOB provides an informed student viewpoint to the Board of Education of Baltimore County.

The student member is an official member of the Board of Education and, by statute, has a partial vote. The student member votes on all issues except collective bargaining, capital and operating budgets, school openings and closings, and boundaries.

Voting will take place on March 17, 2022.

Roah Hassan’s speech can be viewed below:

Masah Farh’s speech can be viewed below:

The post Perry Hall High School student named Student Member of the Board finalist [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD .