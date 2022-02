MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently announced its results for the year and fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $3,240.5 million, compared to $2,501.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $298.0 million, or $2.05 per diluted share compared to $122.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

