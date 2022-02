HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commission chair Daniel Friesen sees the updating of the pay scale for the county as long overdue. "We were so far behind," Friesen said. "We were losing good people. Our attrition rate, our turnover rate was very high and we were failing to fill really important positions, like sheriff deputies. I strongly believe we get what we pay for and we needed a policy that provided some consistency."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO