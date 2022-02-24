ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSP arrests Liquor Enforcement Officer in rape of two children

By Ben Schad
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a Liquor Control Enforcement Officer for multiple sexual assaults on two children.

Police say Scott Berdine repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted two children, both under the age of eight years old in Blacklick Township, Cambria County.

Berdine has been charged with the rape of a child, three total counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, four total counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and three total counts of corruption of minors. Berdine’s bail was set at $75,000.

According to police, Berdine has been employed with the PSP as an Enforcement Officer within the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement since Sept. 2008. He is assigned to the Punxsutawney District Enforcement Office and is suspended without pay pending the resolution of the charges against him.

