See which book set in the U.S. is the most popular

By Dominic Genetti
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooks have always been a gateway to the imagination. Each word typed on each page paints pictures of places and things we've never even seen — or never will see for that matter. We can go from our couch in Cleveland to the jungles of Costa Rica without...

veranda.com

Our February Sip & Read Book Club Pick Is 'The Paris Bookseller'

Welcome to the VERANDA Sip & Read Book Club! Each month, we dive into a book and offer exclusive conversations with the author, along with a perfectly matched cocktail. This month's pick is Kerri Maher's The Paris Bookseller, a compelling look at the real-life heroine behind one of Paris's most famous bookshops. Get caught up on our past book club selections here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Charles Dickens's code cracked by amateur sleuths

Researchers who asked the public to help them decipher some of Charles Dickens's coded manuscripts have, with their help, decoded one of his papers. The famous author wrote many notes in a personalised form of shorthand. The Dickens Code project, led by the University of Leicester's Dr Claire Wood, asked...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mens Journal

Quick Reads: 15 Short Books You Can Read in a Day

The Canterbury Tales. The Aeneid. The Sound and the Fury. Great books these are, but they aren’t exactly reads you can knock off quickly. And sometimes “quick read” is exactly what the soul craves. Ahead, 15 amazing books you can read in a day if not a sitting. Some are new, some are classics, but all will be ready for 5 o’clock cocktail chatter if you pick ‘em up in the morning.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shefinds

You Won't Believe What People Are Saying About Michelle Obama's Book Now—This Is Unreal!

Heather E. Schwartz’s book, Michelle Obama: Political Icon is regarded as an inspirational read by most parents, teachers, and children; however, a small percentage of people are offended by the children’s biography of the former First Lady, and are even calling for it to be taken off the shelves and removed from school libraries! We wish we were kidding, but we’re not!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
countryliving.com

22 Black History Facts That Should Be Celebrated All Year Round

February may be Black History Month, but really, the contributions and legacy of Black Americans should be celebrated all year round. From supporting Black-owned brands to reading quotes from notable Black figures, there are tons of ways to celebrate Black history and culture that go way beyond the shortest month of the year. Part of Black History Month is also educating yourself, and if you want to brush up on the parts of African American history that you might not have learned in school, then these Black History facts are here to help.
MLB
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
Denver Channel

6-year-old impersonates Black history's famous figures

At an age where kids are starting to learn the basics of reading and writing, Rosie White is giving history lessons of trailblazers past and present that look like her, from music royalty to African American politicians who have made history. The six-year-old from Michigan makes educational videos impersonating famous...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

You've heard of King Arthur…but what about the others? 90% of English medieval chivalry and heroism manuscripts have been LOST, study finds

It's very likely you've heard of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table – but how many other medieval English heroic or chivalric stories could you name?. If the answer is none, you've now got the perfect excuse, as research has revealed that a whopping 90 per cent of these tales have been lost in England.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

16 Black women who shaped history

One of the best ways to get inspired is to examine the stories of courage and strength of others. As part of Together We Rise, a 31-day package highlighting amazing Black people, experiences, allies, and communities that shape America and make it what it is today, we've compiled a list of Black women who have made historic impacts in our nation and the world as a whole.
SOCIETY
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN

