James Harden has yet to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers due to a hamstring injury, but he is already having major impacts on the other aspects of the team. As Sixers reporter Lauren Rose noted, the Sixers are the best-selling NBA team in terms of jersey sales in the Fanatics Network since the trade deadline. And the best-selling jersey during that time? You guessed it: Harden.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO