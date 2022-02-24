Newscast gives Franklin School of Innovation students opportunity to think on their feet

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time for the daily news at Franklin School of Innovation in Asheville.

There are 13 students who work in front or behind the camera. The students write the scripts, produce the news and do the editing each day.

Their teacher, Chris Martin, said all of the students on the the news team gain important skills like teamwork, commitment and the ability to think on their feet.

"I've seen students' confidence level increase, and I've seen their amazing public speaking skills and reducing anxiety and becoming more comfortable talking to others and speaking in class, doing presentations and just being comfortable in themselves to deliver the news each morning," Martin said.

The students also interview staff and students at their school to add to the daily news production. They said being on the team means extra work for them, but they love it.

"I help write the scripts for today's news, and I think it helps me improve a little bit," seventh-grader Penelope said.