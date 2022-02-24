ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Rio Rancho snowstorm sparked 21 minor car crashes

By Garrison Wells
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe February 2 snowstorm that iced up Rio Rancho roads and delayed commutes for up to four hours ended up with 21 minor car crashes. There was also one car crash with injuries, according to City...

