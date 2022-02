The city of Chicago is starting an advertising campaign that intends to tout the city's importance and influence around the world. In the EnergyBBDO-created campaign, the city is selling itself on being the birthplace of many of the world's creations, from spray paint to Ferris wheels, from skyscrapers to softball, and from cellphones to comedy clubs. Dubbed "Chicago Not In Chicago," the campaign boasts that many important innovations have their roots in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 27 DAYS AGO