The cast of Full House is set for an emotional reunion at ’90s Con in March. It will take place just two months after Bob Saget’s death. It’s the Full House reunion we’ve all been waiting for. Ever since we first heard the tragic news about the passing of Bob Saget, we were wondering when the rest of the cast of the iconic ’90s sitcom would get together to remember their beloved co-star. If you remember, Saget played family patriarch Danny Tanner in Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House. He also served as the voice of narrator Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother and he hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 until 1997.

