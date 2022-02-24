ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a teacher & I look so young the pupils think I’m one of them, they say I’m cool & I never give them weekend homework

By Lauren Windle
 2 days ago

A TEACHER, who looks so young that she's often mistaken for a pupil, said that her students don't get homework on the weekends and a lot of them follow her on social media.

American TikTok teacher Katie Welsh shared what life is really like for a youthful educator including fellow teachers constantly asking for her hall pass as they don't realise she's part of the faculty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBSDx_0eOFxgpN00
Katie Welsh shares about her job as a teacher on social media Credit: TikTok/@ktwelsh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYGd8_0eOFxgpN00
The young looking teacher explained that she always gets confused for a student Credit: TikTok/@ktwelsh

She explained even students think she's one of them and sometimes she pranks them by claiming to be a transfer student.

In one clip she said: "So true story. I went into my friend Abbey's classroom and we had one of her students convinced I was a transfer student.

"She asked me what school I was from and I just said one of the neighbouring schools.

"I said: 'Yeh, I'm a new senior here. I really like it.'

"We had this going for like 25 plus minutes and then when I got up to leave, she said: 'Where are you going?'

"I said: 'I'm actually the Chemistry teacher downstairs. So that blew her mind."

She captioned the funny clip with: "Am I proud? No. Was it funny? Yes."

In another clip, the teacher explained all the things she doesn't expect from her students which included; tests on a Monday, homework over the weekend and extra credit assignments.

Katie, whose TikTok videos have accumulated millions of views also joked that she had to brush off comments from students who follow her on social media and have watched the clips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtAFz_0eOFxgpN00
The teacher joked that she has to dodge questions about her TikTok from students Credit: TikTok/@ktwelsh

