Rochester, NY

Three Rochester men arrested for grand larceny

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klCDi_0eOFxYiR00

Police report the arrest of three Rochester men after a larceny investigation.

According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kashmiere Coats, 20, Jaquan Simpson, 20, and Zeaquan Walker, 19 of Rochester for grand larceny.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in January 2022 where the three men were alleged to have stolen jewelry valuing $12,160.00.

Coats, Simpson and Walker were all transferred to the Monroe County Jail.

Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
FingerLakes1.com

