See which book set in the U.S. is the most popular

(Original caption) Jurassic Park attraction at Universal Studios. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Books have always been a gateway to the imagination. Each word typed on each page paints pictures of places and things we've never even seen — or never will see for that matter.

We can go from our couch in Cleveland to the jungles of Costa Rica without getting up. We can see the halls of Hogwarts even though they don't really exist — "Oh, The Places You'll Go!"

Researchers at NetCredit took a look at Goodreads.com and studied the most popular books based on the country they take place in. And while there's plenty of legendary and popular titles and authors to choose from some of the findings very much indicate the globe is a melting pot in the world of literature.

In the U.S., Kathryn Stockett's "The Help" is the most popular book that takes place in the states. The book was adapted into a major motion picture of the same name starring Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer.

Michael Crichton's "Jurassic Park" is the most popular book set in Costa Rica, and in regard to Hollywood it's turned into a franchise of its own with several movies bearing its name pushing the story forward. Jules Verne's classic novels "Twenty-Thousand Leagues Under The Sea," and "Around The World In 80 Days," respectively take the popularity cake in Greece and Hong Kong respectively.

Legendary ladies, Maya Angelou, Jane Austen and Agatha Christie also make the list. Angelou's "All God's Children Need Traveling Shoes" is the most popular book set in Ghana; Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" is the best book set in England and readers in Jordan will be happy to hear their No. 1 is Christie's "Appointment By Death."

"The Fault In Our Stars," by John Green is the most popular book set in the Netherlands and Tom Clancy's "Clear and Present Danger," is tops in Colombia. Both movies have been made into motion pictures as well.

And the battle against "you know who," doesn't shy away from this list. "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," by J.K. Rowling is the most popular book for Scotland.