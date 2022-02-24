The Weeknd, Kaytranada Tease ‘Out Of Time’ Remix

Janet Jackson thought Jermaine Dupri was ‘it’ and wanted ‘as many children as he would have’ — but says the famed producer was married to his work. Janet Jackson, 55, dated Jermaine Dupri, 49, for seven years — and the amicable exes are finally revealing what lead to their unexpected break-up in 2009. The “Welcome To Atlanta” rapper point blank admitted, “me being reckless” in the fourth part of the new Janet documentary on Lifetime and A&E, which aired on Jan. 29. “One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women — girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her…and I’m a man,” Jermaine confessed, addressing rumors that he had cheated. The couple started dating in 2002.
