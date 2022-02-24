ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd, Kaytranada Tease ‘Out Of Time’ Remix

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Late Wednesday evening, the world watched in horror and disappointment as it Russian forces began to invade Ukraine. As this international incident began to unfold, The Weeknd issued a series of tweets that were poorly timed at best....

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Drops Bedroom Pic In Anticipation Of Upcoming Lil Baby Collab

It's been nearly four years since Nicki Minaj dropped her last album,Queen, though she hasn't been entirely absent. Every so often, she comes through with a solid guest verse, proving her lyrical prowess is still intact. Fans have been waiting for a new project, though, and it seems like the wait might soon be over.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

The Weeknd Spotted Kissing Simi Khadra!

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra could be the hot new couple after they were spotted kissing in Las Vegas!. The singer and DJ looked smitten at The Weeknd’s 32nd birthday party at Delilah on Saturday night, and TMZ has the footage to prove it. Watch!. TMZ says the club...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Bleu Blasts Tank: "That's Why Ian Record To That Wack Azz Song"

As soon as you mention an artist being the "king" of a genre, emotions erupt. This is what happened after Yung Bleu reportedly retweeted a fan who wrote that the rising star may be the "new King of R&B." The Shade Room uploaded a screenshot of the tweet, including showing that Bleu co-signed the message, but R&B icon Tank reacted with a comment that some people believed was shady.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaytranada
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
Life and Style Weekly

The Weeknd’s New Romantic Interest Simi Khadra Is Stunning! Find Out Her Net Worth, Family and More

Popular DJ Simi Khadra has found a musical new romantic interest in The Weeknd. She was spotted making out with the singer at his 32nd birthday party in Las Vegas on February 19, after having gone on several dinner dates in Los Angeles earlier in the month. Simi and The Weeknd are “hooking up,” a source tells Life & Style. While it’s not clear “how serious” they are, “They’re together” and “into each other,” the insider adds. Get to know Simi, along with her close connections to the Kar-Jenners and even The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Dawn Fm
StyleCaster

Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days? We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
NFL
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Blames Stevie J. for First Engagement to Ty Young Failing

Mimi Faust’s romance with Stevie J. was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has a very long history with Stevie J. They have a daughter together. But that didn’t stop Stevie from messing around with Joseline Hernandez behind Mimi’s back. Mimi didn’t really learn about the state of their relationship until the show. The love triangle was a source of a lot of drama. It was clear that Stevie wanted both women in his life at the same time. So the day he gifted Joseline a promise ring, he also gave one to Mimi. This set off Joseline. And Mimi would eventually come to the conclusion that it was time to end whatever she thought she had with Stevie.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Watch Anitta rock out during ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ performance on ‘Fallon’

Anitta delivered a live performance of her recent single ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ on US TV last night – check out the video below. The Brazilian singer appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (January 31) ahead of releasing her fifth studio album, ‘Girl From Rio’, which will follow 2019’s ‘Kisses’. A release date for the record is not yet known.
MUSIC
BET

Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Do An EP With Jazmine Sullivan

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has a music collaboration up her sleeve and wants to tap on R&B crooner Jazmine Sullivan to make it happen. In a recent interview with Billboard, the Houston hottie was asked who she’d like to do a Best of Both Worlds-type of project with to which she answered: Jazmine Sullivan.
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Remy Ma Suggests Baby Name for Rihanna and A$AP, Says Women Can Have it All

If Rihanna and A$AP Rocky need any help coming up with a name for their new baby, there's another rapper who has them covered -- Remy Ma. We caught up with the rapper/mommy leaving Won World Studios in NYC, and she suggested Rihanna and Rocky name their baby something that starts with the letter 'R' ... like their names.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson’s Ex-BF Jermaine Dupri Admits He Was ‘Reckless’ In Romance, Leading To Split

Janet Jackson thought Jermaine Dupri was ‘it’ and wanted ‘as many children as he would have’ — but says the famed producer was married to his work. Janet Jackson, 55, dated Jermaine Dupri, 49, for seven years — and the amicable exes are finally revealing what lead to their unexpected break-up in 2009. The “Welcome To Atlanta” rapper point blank admitted, “me being reckless” in the fourth part of the new Janet documentary on Lifetime and A&E, which aired on Jan. 29. “One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women — girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her…and I’m a man,” Jermaine confessed, addressing rumors that he had cheated. The couple started dating in 2002.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy